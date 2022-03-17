New Delhi: Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh will be the Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections this year, reports said. If reports are to be believed, the newly-elected AAP government in the state may also give command of sports university to Harbhajan Singh. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has promised to set up a sports university in Jalandhar.Also Read - Aam Aadmi Party Likely to Send Cricketer Harbhajan Singh to Rajya Sabha

After the AAP’s resounding victory in the recently-concluded Punjab Poll, Singh, popularly known as Bhajji had taken to Twitter to congratulate Mann. “Congratulations to @AamAadmiParty and My friend #BhagwantMann on Becoming our New Chief minister .. great to hear that he will be taking oath as the new CM in Bhagat Singh’s village Khatkarkalan…what a picture…this is a proud moment for Mata Ji”, he wrote.

Congratulations to @AamAadmiParty and My friend #BhagwantMann on Becoming our New Chief minister .. great to hear that he will be taking oath as the new CM in Bhagat Singh's village Khatkarkalan, 🙏 what a picture…this is a proud moment for Mata ji 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/k46DNr6Pjz — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 10, 2022

Also Read - Bhagwant Mann To Take Oath Today As Punjab CM At Bhagat Singh's Native Village

For the unversed, AAP had swept the Punjab assembly polls 2022, winning 92 of the 117 Assembly constituencies. Also Read - IND vs SL: Sachin Tendulkar to Virender Sehwag; Legends React to India's Victory Over Sri Lanka

Five Rajya Sabha seats from the seat will fall vacant next month and the Election Commission has already announced the dates for the biennial elections to the Upper House of Parliament. If needed the voting will take place on March 31.