Chandigarh: Haryana BJP's IT Cell in-charge Arun Yadav was on Thursday night removed from his post by the party for controversial tweets. The move was taken amid growing calls for his arrest for controversial tweets against Islam.

The BJP took the step after the controversial tweets by Arun Yadav were widely shared by his detractors with many comparing his freedom with the treatment of Mohammed Zubair.