Haryana Unlock Guidelines: As the coronavirus cases case continued to decline, the Haryana government on Wednesday decided to lift all existing COVID restrictions from the state. Earlier this month, the state government had eased the Covid curbs and had allowed all offices, including private ones to function at full capacity. Apart from that, the gathering of more than 100 persons was also allowed after taking permission from the deputy commissioner concerned. The earlier guidelines by the Haryana government was in force till February 15.

The development comes as the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA) revised its COVID guidelines and ordered to remove all the restrictions issued earlier. However, the HSDMA has urged the residents to strictly follow Covid-appropriate behavioural norms, including social distancing.

The state government had earlier banned large gatherings, including rallies and protest demonstrations due to rising cases of coronavirus.

As part of the unlock guidelines, the state government had earlier this month allowed entertainment parks and B2B exhibitions to open at 50% capacity.

“All offices are allowed to function with their full capacity while adopting regular sanitisation and COVID-19 appropriate behavioural norms,” according to an order issued by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA).

On January 28, the Haryana government had allowed the opening of cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes with a 50% seating capacity.