Chandigarh: The Manohar Lal Khattar led Haryana government on Sunday extended the lockdown in the state till July 5. According to the guidelines issued by the government, the Anganwadi and Creches under Women and Child Development will remain closed till July 31. University campuses will be allowed to open for Research, Scholar and Practical classes. Also Read - Haryana Lockdown: State Revises Guidelines, Allows All Offices In Secretariat To Start Functioning In Full Strength

Check What Is Allowed and What’s Not:

All shops are allowed to open from 9 AM to 8 PM Malls are allowed to open from 10 AM to 8 PM. Restaurants and bars (including in hotels and in malls) are allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm with 50 per cent seating capacity. Home delivery from hotels, restaurants and fast food joints is permitted till 10 pm Religious places are allowed to open with 50 persons at a time Corporate offices are permitted to open with full attendance Gatherings in weddings, funerals/cremations are allowed with up to 50 persons. Wedding processions are not allowed In open spaces, gatherings will be allowed with a ceiling of 50 persons Club houses/restaurants/bars of Golf courses are allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity from 10 am to 10 pm. Members/visitors shall also be allowed to play in Golf courses by the management in a staggered manner so as to avoid overcrowding Gyms are allowed to open from 6 am to 8 pm with 50 per cent capacity All production units, establishments and industries are permitted to function Sports complexes and stadia permitted to open for sports activities, including for outdoor sports activities except contact sports (spectators are not be allowed).

