Top Recommended Stories
BREAKING: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing at Sathyamangalam, Video Emerges
A helicopter carrying Art of Living's Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and four others made an emergency landing due to bad weather at Sathyamangalam in Erode on Wednesday morning.
Chennai: A helicopter carrying Art of Living’s Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and four others made an emergency landing due to inclement weather at Sathyamangalam in Erode on Wednesday morning.
Also Read:
Reports said that Sri Sri was travelling to Tirupur from Bengaluru on a private chopper. However, owing to excessive fog and bad weather, the helicopter had to make an emergency landing at 10:40 AM.
As the sky cleared, the helicopter took off after 50 minutes at around 11:30.
Video: Helicopter carrying Sri Sri Ravi Shankar makes emergency landing in Tamil Nadu’s Erode#emergencylanding #artofliving #ravishankar#srisriravishankar pic.twitter.com/mjmOG4YexQ
— India.com (@indiacom) January 25, 2023
All passengers are safe.
This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.