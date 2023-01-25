Home

BREAKING: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing at Sathyamangalam, Video Emerges

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing at Sathyamangalam

Chennai: A helicopter carrying Art of Living’s Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and four others made an emergency landing due to inclement weather at Sathyamangalam in Erode on Wednesday morning.

Reports said that Sri Sri was travelling to Tirupur from Bengaluru on a private chopper. However, owing to excessive fog and bad weather, the helicopter had to make an emergency landing at 10:40 AM.

As the sky cleared, the helicopter took off after 50 minutes at around 11:30.

All passengers are safe.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.