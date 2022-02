Shimla: At least six workers have been killed after a blast was reported at a factory in Bathu industrial area of Himachal Pradesh’s Una.Also Read - Massive Fire Erupts in Assam's Bokajan Market, Thick Plumes of Smoke Seen Rising | PHOTOS

Around 12 workers suffered burn injuries and have been brought to a hospital in Una.

Fire department personnel and officials have rushed to the spot and are trying to douse the fire.

The cause of the blast has not been ascertained yet.