Wary Of Clashes, Home Ministry Issues Advisory To States Ahead Of Hanuman Jayanti

New Delhi: Days after Ram Navami clashes were reported in West Bengal and Bihar, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued an advisory to states on law and order ahead of Hanuman Jayanti. Last week, several parts of West Bengal and Bihar witnessed incidents of violence on Ram Navami.

The Home Ministry issued the advisory to all states in preparation for Hanuman Jayanti and said the states are encouraged to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival, and monitoring of any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society.

MHA has issued an advisory to all states in preparation for Hanuman Jayanti. The governments are encouraged to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival, and monitoring of any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society: HMO pic.twitter.com/JZrLfQWSOw — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2023

On Tuesday, the Home Ministry sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government on the recent cases of clashes over the Ram Navami processions in three places in the state – Shibpur in Howrah district, Dalkhola in North Dinajpur, and finally Rishra in Hooghly.

Violent clashes started in Rishra since Sunday evening and continued till Monday night. And after the incident, BJP’s state President Sukanta Majumdar, as well as party legislator Biman Ghosh, who were injured in the clashes, wrote letters to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday seeking the Union government’s intervention in the matter, a day after that the Union Home Ministry has sought a report from the state government on this count.

On March 30 afternoon, there were clashes at Shibpur area in Howrah district over a Ram Navami procession, which continued and extended to the adjacent Kazipara area in the same district on March 31. On March 30, reports of clashes over Ram Navami procession also came from Dalkhola in North Dinajpur district in north Bengal.

Already, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari had filed a public interest litigation at the Calcutta High Court seeking central agency probe in the clashes. The high court too has sought reports from the state government on the action taken by the police administration in the matter.

