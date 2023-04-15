Home

Breaking: Hong Kong-Bound Cargo Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Kolkata Airport As Windshield Cracks

Kolkata: A Saudi Arabia Cargo flight, carrying goods from Jeddah to Guangzhou, made an emergency landing at Kolkata airport on Saturday after the pilot reported a windshield crack mid-air. The incident was reported when the aircraft was flying over the Bay of Bengal, and the pilot immediately sought permission for an emergency landing at Kolkata airport. Preliminary reports suggest that the aircraft had four crew on board when a crack developed in the windshield.

Kolkata airport authorities declared full emergency at around 11:37 AM on Saturday for the cargo flight after a crack in its windshield was found. The Kolkata airport got ready immediately for the flight’s landing and the Hong Kong-bound flight safely landed at around 12:02 PM. However, the full emergency was withdrawn after the flight landed safely at the airport.

The airport officials stated that the situation was handled efficiently, and the runway was cleared in no time to allow other flights to operate without any hindrance.

The incident of emergency landing brings attention to the need for regular maintenance checks and inspections of aircraft to avoid technical issues during flight. Moreover, it is also needed to ensure that all aircraft are in top-notch condition and equipped with the latest technology to minimize the risk of accidents.

This is not the first time when an aircraft made an emergency landing in India due to technical issues. Earlier this month, one Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft made emergency landing after it suffered bird-hit during take-off from the Delhi airport, which resulted in a full emergency being declared at the airport. The airport authorities added that the bird strike took place at a height of 1,000 feet. However, the aircraft landed safely, and no injuries were reported.

