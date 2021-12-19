New Delhi: Hours after a man was allegedly beaten to death at the holy Golden Temple in Amritsar, another youth was reportedly thrashed by Sikh devotees for ‘disrespecting’ Nishan Sahib (the Sikh flag) in Kapurthala district of Punjab. The incident took place at around 4 am on Sunday, said reports.Also Read - Golden Temple 'Lynching': Sacrilege Back in Spotlight Ahead of Elections; Dy CM Demands 10-Year Jail Term For Guilty | What We Know So Far

This is the second incident of sacrilege in the poll-bound state in less than 24 hours. As per the reports, the man was killed by the locals after a scuffle with the police.

Speaking to reporters, Gurdwara caretaker Amarjit Singh said when he came out for Nitnem (daily prayers) at 4 am he saw the youth disrespecting Nishan Sahib. "When I challenged the suspect, he tried to escape in dark but he was caught after some time", TOI quoted him as saying.