Srinagar: Hours after holding a protest in Jammu against the civilian killings by security forces, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday has been placed under house arrest till further orders. During the protest, Mehbooba Mufti demanded handing over of bodies of the deceased to their families.Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: Resistance Front Commander, 4 Terrorists Killed in Encounter With Army in Kulgam

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said since the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) has been in force, there has been no accountability for the killings of innocents.

Peoples Democratic Party chief & former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti was put under house arrest at her residence in Srinagar today. She was going to participate in a protest in Press Colony in the city: Sources (File photo) pic.twitter.com/27axI6h2tW — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2021

Along with party activists and leaders, Mehbooba Mufti staged a protest against these killings outside the party’s Gandhi Nagar headquarters and was seen holding a placard that read “Stop killing us, probe Hyderpora killings, end impunity and handover bodies to families”.

During the protest, the PDP chief said the families of the slain civilians are holding protests in Srinagar and demanding handover of their bodies.

The development comes at a time four people, including two civilians, were killed in a gunfight by security forces on Monday evening during an anti-terror operation.

“This cruel government is not even handing over the bodies after killing people. They (BJP) want to convert this nation of Gandhi, Nehru, and Ambedkar into a country of Godse. What else can I say,” the PDP leader said.

She added that whenever anybody gets killed in their firing, they dub him an Over Ground worker, and that is wrong.

Referring to a previous incident of fake encounter in which three youths were killed, she said the security agencies made the claim of having digital evidence even then, but the reality is that they have no evidence.