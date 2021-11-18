Itanagar: An Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter on Thursday crash-landed in Arunachal Pradesh with two pilots and three crew members. Preliminary reports suggest that all the crew members are safe.Also Read - Arunachal's Kameng River Turns Mysteriously Black, Thousands of Fish Found Floating Dead. Know Why

The incident happened when the IAF helicopter was carrying out a maintenance sortie in the area and a court of inquiry will be ordered to ascertain the reasons for the incident, reports suggested.

Prior to this, another incident of this kind happened in September in which two pilots were killed when an Army helicopter crash-landed on a hill in Shiv Garh Dhar area in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Two pilots were killed on August 3 after an Army helicopter crashed into Ranjit Sagar Dam lake near Pathankot.