Buxar: An Indian Air Force helicopter on Wednesday made an emergency landing at Manikpur village in Bihar's Buxar district. According to reports, IAF's heavy-lift, tandem rotor helicopter the CH-47F (I) Chinook suffered a technical snag, causing it to make an emergency landing. All people onboard are safe and there are no reports of injuries yet.

This is breaking news, more details awaited…