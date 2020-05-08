New Delhi: An Indian Air Force Mig-29 fighter has crashed in Punjab, reported ANI. According to reports, the pilot is safe as they ejected before the plane went down. Also Read - Summer Vacation in Punjab Govt Colleges, Universities From May 15 to June 15

“One Mig-29 aircraft airborne on a training mission from an Air Force base near Jalandhar met with an accident. The aircraft had developed a technical snag and the pilot ejected safely as he was unable to control the aircraft. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered,” the IAF said in a statement.

The crash took place around 10.30 am, the officials said.

The official said the pilot has been rescued by a helicopter and a court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident.