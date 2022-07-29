New Delhi: Hours after two pilots lost their lives in the IAF fighter plane crash, the Indian Air Force (IAF) decided to retire one more squadron of the MiG-21 Bison aircraft by September 30. Last night, Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal from Jammu and Wing Commander M Rana from Himachal Pradesh were killed after MiG-21 Type 69 Trainer aircraft crashed in Barmer. A court of inquiry was ordered to investigate the cause of the accident. The MiG-21s—the mainstay of the IAF were supposed to be retired a long time ago but delays in induction of the LCA Tejas aircraft have compelleted the Indian Air Force to continue flying these planes.Also Read - 2 Pilots Killed as IAF’s MiG Fighter Aircraft Crashes In Rajasthan's Barmer, Probe Ordered

The aircraft has had a very poor safety record of late. A total of 42 defence personnel were killed in accidents involving aircraft and helicopters of the three services in the last five years. The total number of air accidents in the last five years was 45 out of which 29 involved IAF’s platforms.

At 9:10 pm this evening, an IAF MiG 21 trainer aircraft met with an accident in the western sector during a training sortie.

Both pilots sustained fatal injuries. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 28, 2022

“Deeply anguished by the loss of two Air Warriors due to an accident of IAF’s Mig-21 trainer aircraft near Barmer in Rajasthan. Their service to the nation will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of sadness”, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had tweeted yesterday.