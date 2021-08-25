Barmer: A MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed on Wednesday in Rajasthan’s Barmer district. As per latest updates, the aircraft crashed during a training sortie. However, the pilot is safe. Issuing a statement, the Indian Air Force said that the aircraft experienced a technical malfunction soon after take off. However, the IAF has ordered a Court of Inquiry to ascertain the cause.Also Read - Political Stalwart Kalyan Singh Passes Away at 89; PM Modi, Others Express Grief, UP Declares 3-Day State Mourning | Key Points

"At around 5:30 PM today, an IAF MiG-21 Bison aircraft airborne for a training sortie in the western sector, experienced a technical malfunction after take off. The pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause," the Indian Air Force said.

The incident occurred near Bhurtiya village under Sadar police station area, Superintendent of Police, Barmer, Anand Sharma told news agency PTI.

“There is no civilian casualty due to the crash of the fighter plane. Policemen have reached the spot,” he said.