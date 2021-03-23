Raipur: At least five District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans have been killed and 14 others have been injured in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Narayanpur district; DGP Chhattisgarh DM Awasthi said today. According to initial reports, Maoists attacked a Chattisgarh Police vehicle in Narayanpur with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). Troops have rushed to the spot. Also Read - Krunal Pandya Breaks 35-Year Old Record in ODI Debut, Hits Fastest Fifty

"Three security personnel were killed and many others sustained injuries. Reinforcement has been rushed to the spot and further details are awaited," the DGP said.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel condoled the demise of the District Reserve Guard jawans who lost their lives in the IED blast by Naxals. He has directed officials to ensure proper medical treatment of the injured.

Maoists Target Bus in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur: What we know so far