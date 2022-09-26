New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday blocked 45 YouTube videos from 10 YouTube channels under IT Rules, 2021, informed Union minister Anurag Thakur. In a statement, the ministry asserted that the channels used morphed videos and images to harm India’s national security, foreign relations and public order.Also Read - YouTube Brings New Features To Improve Platform's Experience in Educational Environments
“The ministry of information and broadcasting has banned ten YouTube channels which were spewing venom against India, trying to damage India’s relations with other countries through fake news. We have done this before in the interests of the nation, and will continue to do so in future”, Union I&B minister Anurag Thakur said.
WHY DID THE MINISTRY BLOCK YOUTUBE VIDEOS
- As per the I&B Ministry, the content included fake news & morphed videos spread with the intent to spread hatred among religious communities.
- Examples include false claims such as Govt to have taken away religious rights of certain communities, violent threats against religious communities, etc, said I&B ministry.
- I&B ministry said that such videos were found to have the potential to cause communal disharmony and disrupt public order in the country
- The blocked videos had cumulative viewership of over 1 crore 30 lakh views.
“The Government of India remains committed to thwart any attempts at undermining India’s sovereignty and integrity, national security, foreign relations, and public order,” the ministry said in the official statement.