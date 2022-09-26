New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday blocked 45 YouTube videos from 10 YouTube channels under IT Rules, 2021, informed Union minister Anurag Thakur. In a statement, the ministry asserted that the channels used morphed videos and images to harm India’s national security, foreign relations and public order.Also Read - YouTube Brings New Features To Improve Platform's Experience in Educational Environments

“The ministry of information and broadcasting has banned ten YouTube channels which were spewing venom against India, trying to damage India’s relations with other countries through fake news. We have done this before in the interests of the nation, and will continue to do so in future”, Union I&B minister Anurag Thakur said.