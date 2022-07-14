Thiruvananthapuram: India on Thursday confirmed the first case of monkeypox in Kerala. The infection was found in a person who returned from abroad and was admitted to a hospital in the state after he showed symptoms. Giving details, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said his samples were collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology for testing.Also Read - Monkeypox: Centre Writes To States, Directs To Screen and Test All Suspect Cases At Point Of Entry | Guidelines Here

As per the updates from the World Health Organisation (WHO), monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

Without giving details, George had earlier in the day said the person showed symptoms of monkeypox and he was in close contact with a monkeypox patient abroad.

Following India’s first case of Monkeypox in Kollam, Kerala, Union Health Ministry said it deploy a multi-disciplinary Central team to support the Kerala government in probing the outbreak and instituting requisite health measures.