New Delhi: India on Thursday logged 12,213 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours, according to the figures released by the Union Health Ministry. With this, India witnessed a 38.4 per cent jump from 8,822 COVID cases recorded on Wednesday.Also Read - Has COVID 4th Wave Started in Maharashtra? State Reports 4024 New Cases, BA.5 Variant Found in 4 Patients
The number of active COVID-19 cases has increased from 50,548 to 58,215, the health ministry said. With the daily spike of over 12,000 cases, India’s infection tally touched 4,32,57,730.
COVID cases spike in India | Top developments
- India recorded 11 fatalities due to the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said. With this, the COVID death toll in the country touched 5,24,803.
- India on Wednesday had witnessed a new spike in its daily Covid-19 cases with 8,822 new infections as per the Union Health Ministry, while it logged 6,594 fresh infections on Tuesday, which were around 18 per cent less when compared to the Monday’s 8,084 COVID-19 cases. A total of 5,718 people have been recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country on Wednesday.
- More than 193.53 crores (1,93,53,58,865) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, out of which, over 13.40 crore (13,40,04,935) balance and unutilized doses are still available with them.
- As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID-19 vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.