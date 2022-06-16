New Delhi: India on Thursday logged 12,213 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours, according to the figures released by the Union Health Ministry. With this, India witnessed a 38.4 per cent jump from 8,822 COVID cases recorded on Wednesday.Also Read - Has COVID 4th Wave Started in Maharashtra? State Reports 4024 New Cases, BA.5 Variant Found in 4 Patients

The number of active COVID-19 cases has increased from 50,548 to 58,215, the health ministry said. With the daily spike of over 12,000 cases, India’s infection tally touched 4,32,57,730.

COVID cases spike in India | Top developments