New Delhi: The government on Sunday confirmed the first cases of BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron in India. In a statement, government body INSACOG said the first case of Omicron subvariant BA.4 was reported in Tamil Nadu where a 19-year-old woman tested positive for the strain. Meanwhile, an 80-year-old man in Telangana tested positive for the Omicron subvariant B4.5, becoming the first case of the strain in the country. Both the patients had no travel history, the INSACOG said. Contract tracing of both the patients were being carried out as part of the precautionary measure, the panel said.

"A 19-year-old woman in Tamil Nadu has been found infected with the BA.4 variant of SARS-CoV-2. The patient has shown only mild clinical symptoms has been fully vaccinated. The patient had no travel history. Before this, a South African traveler was reported positive for the BA.4 variant on arribal at Hyderabad airport," INSACOG said in the statement. "An 80-year-old man in Telangana has tested positive for BA.5 variant of SARS-CoV-2. The patient has shown only mild clinical symptoms has been fully vaccinated. The patient had no travel history," it said.

BA.4 and BA.5 Variant Cases In India: What symptoms were detected

First cases Of BA.4 and BA.5 Variant In India: What do we know so far