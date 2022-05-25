New Delhi: Ever since the government confirmed the first cases of BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron in India, there have been concerns about a fourth COVID wave in India. Dr NK Arora, chief of India’s COVID working group, on Wednesday said most COVID cases were reported in people “who were isolated or protected these past two years”. He said cases of Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 were found in the country but there were no local outbreaks.Also Read - This Country Bans Flight To India, 15 Other Nations Over Covid Resurgence. Full List Inside

Speaking on if cases of BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants will trigger a fresh COVID wave in India, the government official said there is so far no evidence to back the claim. “Most COVID cases are being seen in people who were isolated/protected these past two years. The Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 have been found but no local outbreaks. Contact tracing has been intensified. At the moment we have no evidence another wave would come,” Dr NK Arora, the chairman of COVID working group NTAGI, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On Sunday, government body INSACOG said the first case of Omicron subvariant BA.4 was reported in Tamil Nadu where a 19-year-old woman tested positive for the strain. Meanwhile, an 80-year-old man in Telangana tested positive for the Omicron subvariant B4.5, becoming the first case of the strain in the country. Both the patients had no travel history, the INSACOG said. Contract tracing of both the patients were being carried out as part of the precautionary measure, the panel said.

“A 19-year-old woman in Tamil Nadu has been found infected with the BA.4 variant of SARS-CoV-2. The patient has shown only mild clinical symptoms has been fully vaccinated. The patient had no travel history. Before this, a South African traveler was reported positive for the BA.4 variant on arribal at Hyderabad airport,” INSACOG said in the statement. “An 80-year-old man in Telangana has tested positive for BA.5 variant of SARS-CoV-2. The patient has shown only mild clinical symptoms has been fully vaccinated. The patient had no travel history,” it said.

BA.4 and BA.5 Variant Cases In India: What Do We Know About Symptoms So Far

The government panel said that both the patients, who tested positive for BA.4 and BA.5 variant, have shown mild clinical symptoms. They were both vaccinated and had not travel history.