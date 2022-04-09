New Delhi: The official Twitter account of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) was compromised by hackers on Saturday evening. The hacking of the Twitter account came to light after the profile photo of the IMD account was removed and the post was published asking NFT traders to claim “Beanz”Also Read - Heatwave Alert! Delhi Sweats at 40 Degree Celcius, IMD Predicts Hotter Days Ahead | Key Points

“In celebration for the reveal of the Beanz Official Collection, we have opened up an airdrop to all active NFT traders in the community for the next 2 hours! Claim Your Beanz http://thebeanzdrop.com Take the red bean fren,” the tweet said. Also Read - Rainfall Alert! IMD Predicts Heavy Thunderstorm In These States | Check List Here

Also Read - Rising Mercury: March Was India's Hottest In 122 Years, Be Ready To Sweat It Out In April Too

Several other tweets were also made from the account tagging hundreds of private twitter accounts.

This was the second such incident reported today. Earlier in the day, official Twitter account of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Office was also hacked in the early hours of Saturday. After almost 4 hours, the account was partially restored and the tweets posted by the hackers after taking over the account were removed.

(This Is A Developing Story)