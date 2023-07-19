Home

India Relaxes COVID Guidelines, Drops Random RT-PCR Test For International Air Passengers

The health ministry said the latest guidelines will come into effect from July 20, 2023.

New Delhi: With the significant drop in coronavirus cases in the country and across thr globe, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday relaxed COVID-19 guidelines for international travellers to India. The earlier requirements for RT-PCR-based testing of a random 2% subset of international travellers to India, now stands dropped, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said these latest guidelines will come into effect from July 20, 2023. However, the ministry said the earlier advice for precautionary measures in context of COVID-19 by airlines as well as international travelers shall continue to apply.

The health ministry said the updated guidelines have been made available on the official website of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (https://www.mohfw.gov.in/). The Ministry said it will continue to follow the COVID-19 scenario closely.

