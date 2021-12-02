New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Thursday informed that two cases of Omicron Variant have been reported in the country so far. “Two cases of Omicron Variant reported in the country so far. Both cases from Karnataka,” Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said while addressing the media. The cases have been detected through genome sequencing effort of INSACOG consortium of 37 laboratories established by the Ministry of Health.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: Section 144 Extended in Noida Till Dec 31; Malls, Gyms to Function at 50% Capacity. Full List of Guidelines Here

“All Omicron related cases are found to have mild symptoms so far…In all such cases in the country and across the world so far, no severe symptom has been noted. WHO has said that its emerging evidence is being studied,”Lav Agarwal said. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt Issues Guidelines for All Travellers Amid Omicron Scare | Details Here

When asked whether the government mulling to ban international flights amid the rising concerns over the new covid variant, VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog said, “The Omicron variant of COVID19 is being carefully examined, will take decisions on the basis of it, it’s an ongoing discussion within our technical and scientific circles.” Also Read - 25 Students Test COVID Positive In Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur District, School Shut For One Week

The government also informed that around 29 countries have reported 373 cases of Omicron Variant so far. “Surge in cases being noted across the world on an overall basis, Europe reported 70% of the cases in the world in last one week. In the week ending 28 Nov, around 2.75 Lakh new cases and over 31,000 deaths reported in European region,” Lav Agarwal said.

While speaking about the new travel guidelines set by the government for the international passengers, Lav Agarwal said, ” Passengers arriving from ‘at risk’ countries need to undergo RT-PCR test on arrival. If found positive for COVID, they’ll be treated under clinical management protocol. If tested negative they’ll follow, home quarantine for 7 days.”

