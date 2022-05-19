New Delhi: India on Thursday reported the first case of BA.4 subvariant of Omicron in Hyderabad through COVID genomic surveillance programme. In a statement, the scientists affiliated with the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) said from India, details of a BA.4 subvariant were entered on GISAID on May 9. Corroborating this statement, another scientist from Indian Council for Medical Research pointed out the possibility of random cases of BA.4 being detected in other cities in the country over the last few days, Money Control reported.Also Read - Covid or no COVID, Work From Home Policy Stays on Table For Several Companies | Full List

It must be noted that the new sub-variant, along with BA.5 has been causing a major wave of fresh coronavirus infections in South Africa and now has been reported in other countries including the US and the UK. Also Read - Apple Postpones Plans Return to Office After Rise in Covid-19 Cases

Just like BA.2 subvariant, this new strain of the SARS CoV 2 virus has been found capable of immune evasion from past infection and vaccination. Also Read - Delhi Registers 393 Fresh Covid Cases; Positivity Rate at 3.35 Per Cent | Top Updates

However, the scientists are of opinion that given the extensive immunity of Indians, a new COVID 19 surge, if any, is most likely to stay at low levels.

“Over the last 6-7 months, the circulation of B.2.12.1 has also been reported in India on a high scale but it only caused a localised surge in a few places at very low levels,” an official attached to the National Centre for Disease Control under the Union health ministry which is heading the INSACOG project, told Money Control.

“We expect a similar kind of low surge in the coming days but is highly unlikely that there will be any dramatic rise in hospitalisation due to severe COVID-19 sickness,” he added.