New Delhi: The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Navy today successfully flight tested Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha, reports news agency ANI.Also Read - Tomato Fever In India: Children Under 9 Years Of Age Most Vulnerable, Lancet Warns Of Outbreak

The flight test was carried out from an Indian Naval Ship against a high-speed unmanned aerial target for demonstration of vertical launch capability. The missiles, equipped with indigenous Radio Frequency seeker, intercepted the target with high accuracy. Also Read - Steel Glass Inserted In Man’s Rectum, Surgically Removed After 10 days

The Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) system has been indigenously designed and developed by DRDO. Also Read - Monsoon Fury: 31 Killed Across Four States; Himachal, Uttarakhand On Alert After Major Landslides, Floods

More details will be added soon.