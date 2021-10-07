New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday said that it will begin granting fresh tourist visas to foreigners coming to India through chartered flights from October 15.Also Read - Pune Airport To Remain Shut For 14 days From October 16 - Dussehra To Diwali- Airlines Request Govt To Reconsider Decision

The Ministry of Home Affairs further added that the foreign tourist traveling to India via flights other than the chartered aircraft will be able to do so with effect from November 15 adhering to all the covid-19 protocols.