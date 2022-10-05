Tawang: An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed near Tawang area in Arunachal Pradesh today during a routine sortie. According to army officials, while both pilots were evacuated, Lt Col Saurabh Yadav, who was critically injured succumbed to the injuries during treatment.Also Read - Army Felicitates 100-Year-Old Ex-Drill Instructor On His Birthday, Anand Mahindra Shares Heartwarming Video | Watch

INDIAN ARMY ISSUES STATEMENT

An army aviation Cheetah helicopter flying in the forward area near Tawang has crashed on 05 October (today) at around 10:00 AM during a routine sortie. Both the pilots were evacuated to nearest Military Hospital. With regret we inform that one of the pilots Lt Col Saurabh Yadav, who was critically injured succumbed to the injuries during treatment. The second pilot is under medical treatment. The cause of the crash at this stage is not known. Details are being ascertained.

It is a developing story, more details are awaited.