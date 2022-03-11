BREAKING: Indian Army Helicopter Cheetah Crashes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baraum Area
An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter has crashed in the Baraum area of Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The search parties of the security forces are reaching the snow-bound area for the rescue of the chopper crew
Published Date: March 11, 2022 1:48 PM IST
Updated Date: March 11, 2022 1:51 PM IST