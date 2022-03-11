Jammu and Kashmir: An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter has crashed in the Baraum area of Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The search parties of the security forces are reaching the snow-bound area for the rescue of the chopper crew. More details awaited, Defence officials confirmed to news agency ANI.Also Read - Amethi, Tiloi, Jagdishpur, Gauriganj Election Results 2022: SP Wins Amethi, Gauriganj; BJP Takes Over Jagdishpur, Tiloi 

Also Read - The Kashmir Files Twitter Review: Vivek Agnihotri's Film is as Real as it Can Get, Says Audience

Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a Walking Mermaid in Her Green Dress with Plunging Neckline Worth Rs 1.8 Lakh - See Pics