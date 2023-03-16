Home

Indian Army’s Cheetah Helicopter Crashes in Arunachal Pradesh’s Mandala Hills, Pilots Missing

Indian Army Cheetah helicopter has crashed near Mandala hills area of Arunachal Pradesh. Search operation for the pilots has started. More details awaited

Indian Army's Cheetah Helicopter Crashes in Arunachal Pradesh's Mandala Hills, Search Op Launched

New Delhi: An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Mandala hills after it reportedly lost contact with the ATC at around 09:15 am on Thursday. It is reported to have crashed near Mandala, West of Bomdila. A search operation to locate the missing pilots was initiated.

According to reports, a Lt Col and a Major were on board the Cheetah moving from Senge in Arunachal Pradesh to Missamari, Assam when the Cheetah crashed near Mandala.

“An Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter flying an operational sortie near Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh was reported to have lost contact with the ATC at around 09:15am today. It is reported to have crashed near Mandala, West of Bomdila. Search parties have been launched,” Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, PRO Defence Guwahati said in a statement.

