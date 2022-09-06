New Delhi: Developed by Bharat Biotech, India’s first intranasal Covid vaccine, on Tuesday got approval from DCGI for primary immunization against the infection for people above the age of 18. However, the vaccine for DCGI nod for restricted use among adults in emergency situation, said Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya. Lauding the achievement, Dr Mandaviya said it is a ‘Big Boost to India’s Fight Against COVID-19.Also Read - Bharat Biotech Completes Trials for India's First Intranasal Covid Vaccine, Calls It Safe and Immunogenic

Takin to Twitter, Mandaviya said, “Big Boost to India’s Fight Against COVID-19! Bharat Biotech’s ChAd36-SARS-CoV-S COVID-19 (Chimpanzee Adenovirus Vectored) recombinant nasal vaccine approved by @CDSCO_INDIA_INF for primary immunization against COVID-19 in 18+ age group for restricted use in emergency situation.” Also Read - Covaxin May Help Reduce Severity Of COVID Infection. This Study Explains How

The nasal Covid vaccine had last month completed the phase-III and booster dose trials and Bharat Biotech said it had conducted two separate trials for its intranasal Covid vaccine, one as a primary dose schedule and another as a booster dose.

“It has proven to be safe, well-tolerated and immunogenic in subjects in controlled trials,” BBIL said in a statement.

The company said the data from both Phase III human clinical trials have been submitted for approval to national regulatory authorities.

“If approved, this intranasal vaccine will make it easier to deploy in mass immunisation campaigns with an easy to administer formulation and delivery device. Vectored vaccines also enable faster development of targeted vaccines in response to emerging variants of concern,” Bharat Biotech joint managing director Suchhitra K Ella was quoted as saying by the Mint.