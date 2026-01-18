Home

News

IndiGo Airlines aircraft makes emergency landing after bomb threat letter found in toilet

IndiGo Airlines aircraft makes emergency landing after bomb threat letter found in toilet

An IndiGo flight, en route from Delhi to Bagdogra in West Bengal, made an emergency landing at Lucknow airport on Sunday following a bomb threat.

Breaking: IndiGo Airlines aircraft makes emergency landing after bomb threat letter found in toilet

Lucknow: An IndiGo flight on Sunday made an emergency landing at Lucknow airport after a bomb threat, news agency ANI reported. The flight, carrying over 230 passengers, took off from Delhi and was en route to West Bengal’s Bagdogra. According to ACP Rajneesh Verma, the bomb threat was found written on a tissue paper in the toilet of the flight.

“A message was found written on a tissue paper in the toilet of the flight, stating that there was a bomb on board. The flight had 238 passengers, along with the pilots and crew. The flight was en route from Delhi to Bagdogra. It made an emergency landing in Lucknow and is currently being searched,” ACP Verma said.

ACP Rajneesh Verma says, “A message was found written on a tissue paper in the toilet of the flight, stating that there was a bomb on board. The flight had 238 passengers, along with the pilots and crew. The flight was en route from Delhi to Bagdogra. It made an emergency landing… — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2026



(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.