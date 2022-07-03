New Delhi: Several IndiGo flights across the country delayed after the non-availability of crew members. The aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought an explanation over the massive delays from the airline. “Directorate General of Civil Aviation has taken strong cognizance against IndiGo and sought a clarification/ explanation behind the massive flight delays nationwide,” a DGCA official told news agency ANI.Also Read - Air India Eyes to Improve On-Time Performance, Issues SOPs For Cabin Crew. Read Details

Several IndiGo flights across the country delayed after the non-availability of crew members. pic.twitter.com/8km8evAQY1 — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2022

IndiGo Airlines Operation Delay Latest Updates:

On Saturday also, IndiGo’s flight operations were crippled after as may as 900 flights were delays due to the non-availability of cabin crew and staff.

The budget carrier operates around 1600 flights on a daily basis, over 50% of which faced timing issues yesterday, according to a report by ET now.

The airline continued to face staff-related issues on Sunday as well, with the company witnessing its worst on-time performance.

IndiGo is yet to issue any official statement on the matter, however, responding to several customer complaints on microblogging site Twitter, the airline representatives said they “regret the delays”.

Sir, we can surely understand your pain as delays are equally troublesome for us. We always want our passengers to reach their destination on time. However, please know our operations are dependent on various factors some of which are uncontrollable. ~Sheetal — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 3, 2022

Sir, we regret the delay. it is never our intention to disrupt passengers' travel plans. We always try our best to maintain our inflight schedule. We hope to serve you better in the future.~ Nandita — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 3, 2022