Indore: An Indore bound IndiGo aircraft was grounded at Kanpur airport owing to a technical snag on Friday. An alternate flight has also been arranged by the airplanes for the passengers, reports news agency ANI.Also Read - Major Fire Erupts in Indore Development Authority Building; Visuals From Spot

An IndiGO aircraft bound to Indore grounded at Kanpur airport due to a technical snag. An alternate aircraft has been arranged for passengers: IndiGO pic.twitter.com/0UblJWrJbU — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2022

Also Read - GATE 2023 Registration Ending Soon; Check List Of Documents Required, Steps to Apply at gate.iitk.ac.in

It is a developing story, more details are awaited. Also Read - Ballast or Blast: Indigo Staffer Mishears Word, Creates Security Scare at Bhopal's Raja Bhoj International Airport