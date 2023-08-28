Home

IndiGo Flight Called Back From Runway At Kochi Airport After Hoax Bomb Threat, Probe Underway

After the IndiGo flight received the bomb threat, Nedumbassery police confirmed the incident and said that a team was sent to investigate the matter.

The call was received at nearly 10:30 AM when IndiGo flight 6E6482 was preparing to take off from Kochi airport.

Kochi: A Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight on Monday was called back from the runway at the Cochin International Airport after receiving an anonymous call that a bomb was placed in the aircraft. The aircraft was taxiing on the runway when the call was received.

Following a thorough search after offloading the passengers and cargo, it turned out to be a hoax. Just before 1 PM, the aircraft was allowed to proceed to its destination.

The IndiGo flight was on the Kochi-Bengaluru route when the flight got a bomb threat. Soon after the threat call was received, the passengers on board the flight were immediately deboarded at the Kochi International Airport. Giving details, the airport sources said the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay for inspection.

A report by news agency PTI stated that flight 6E6482 was scheduled to depart for Bengaluru at 10:30 AM when the bomb threat was received. Moreover, the Nedumbassery police confirmed receipt of the bomb threat and noted that a team has been formed to investigate the matter.

A Bengaluru-bound Indigo flight on Monday received a call regarding the presence of a bomb on the aircraft, airport sources told PTI.

Threat Call Received at 10:30 AM

The call was received at nearly 10:30 AM when IndiGo flight 6E6482 was preparing to take off from Kochi airport.

They further said all passengers onboard the aircraft were deboarded and the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay for further inspection.

Nedumbassery police also confirmed receipt of the bomb threat and said that a team was sent to investigate the matter.

The pilots, who were getting ready for take-off, were alerted to abort the threat, following which the passengers and their luggage were offloaded.

Soon after the bomb threat was reported, the bomb squad and police conducted a joint investigation and a thorough search was made inside the flight. However, officials later confirmed that the bomb threat was a hoax. Delayed by nearly for three hours, the Indigo flight left for Bengaluru by afternoon.

Delhi-Deoghar IndiGo Flight Gets Threat Call

In a similar incident, a Delhi-Deoghar IndiGo flight in February was diverted to Lucknow following a specific bomb scare. The IndiGo flight 6E 6191 was diverted to Lucknow after a bomb threat on 20 February.

Giving details, an IndiGo spokesperson said, “all necessary security protocols were followed and the aircraft was cleared for takeoff. IndiGo is following the rules of the security agencies in the probe.”

In yet another incident, a Hyderabad bound flight from Chennai also received a hoax bomb threat call at Rajiv Gandhi International airport. The airport security authorities checked the flight evacuating the passengers.

“The hoax call was made by a passenger as he got delayed to catch the flight. Accused passenger taken into custody, ” news agency ANI quoted Police.

