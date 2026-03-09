BREAKING: IndiGo Manchester-bound flight makes U-turn, returns to Delhi

Home

Manchester-bound IndiGo flight on Monday made an unexpected U-turn near the Ethiopian border and then returned to Delhi Airport. The reason is not known yet.

Manchester-Bound Indigo Flight Makes U-Turn: A Manchester-bound IndiGo flight made a mid-air U-turn near the Ethiopian border on Monday. The reason was not immediately known yet. According to reports, IndiGo’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, flight number 6E33, had left Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and was going to Manchester, United Kingdom. According to flight tracking data, the aircraft reached close to the airspace near the border of Ethiopia before abruptly turning around mid-flight. The IndiGo flight then re-entered Indian airspace, landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.

