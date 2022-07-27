New Delhi: Income Tax department conducting searches at Metro Group of Hospitals. More than 20 premises are covered in the raid. “Searches underway at Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and other premises”, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying. If reports are to be believed, the raid has been on since 7:30 in Noida’s Metro Hospital in Sectors 11 and 12. The tax department is also carrying out raids at Faridabad’s Marengo QRG Hospital, Sarvodya Hospital, SSB Hospital and Accord Hospital.Also Read - Extend ITR Filing 2022 Deadline by One Month: Chartered Accountants’ Association Writes to Finance Ministry

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.