New Delhi: Union Minister of Information Technology and Law Ravi Shankar Prasad and Union Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday added to the list of resignations of prominent faces in the Modi cabinet. Javadekar was also the Enivronment Minister in the Union Cabinet. Notably, 43 ministers – new and promoted – will take oath in the new Union Cabinet at 6 PM today.

President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted the resignations of 12 Union Ministers who quit over various reasons today after PM Modi personally reviewed the performance of the present ministers. Meanwhile, the new inductees have started arriving at Raj Bhavan for the oath-taking ceremony.

Earlier today, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' were among some of the big faces who tendered resignation today. Reportedly, Dr Harsh Vardhan, who served as Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Minister of Science and Technology, and Minister of Earth Sciences, was removed as the Union Health Minister due to his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Pokhriyal is said to be dropped as has expressed his unwillingness to continue in the Cabinet due to post-COVID impact on his health.

List of 12 Union Ministers Who Resigned from the Cabinet: