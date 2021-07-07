New Delhi: Union Minister of Information Technology and Law Ravi Shankar Prasad and Union Minister of Human Resource and Development Prakash Javadekar have added to the list of resignations of prominent faces in the Modi cabinet. Notably, 43 ministers – new and promoted – will take oath in the new Union Cabinet at 6 PM today.Also Read - Union Cabinet Reshuffle: Full List of 43 Ministers Who Will Take Oath Today