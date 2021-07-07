BREAKING: IT Minister RS Prasad, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar Resign Ahead of Union Cabinet Reshuffle
Union Minister of Information Technology and Law Ravi Shankar Prasad and Union Minister of Human Resource and Development Prakash Javadekar have added to the list of resignations of prominent faces in the Modi cabinet.
Published Date: July 7, 2021 5:38 PM IST