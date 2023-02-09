Home

News

India

Jharkhand Former CM Shibu Soren Admitted To Medanta Hospital In Ranchi Due to Breathlessness

Jharkhand Former CM Shibu Soren Admitted To Medanta Hospital In Ranchi Due to Breathlessness

Shibu Soren Health Update: Giving details, the hospital sources said the JMM leader complained of breathlessness and currently he is undergoing preliminary tests.

Shibu Soren has been taken to the hospital an hour ago after he complained of breathlessness.

Ranchi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha supremo and former chief minister Shibu Soren on Thursday admitted to Medanta Hospital in Ranchi after he complained of breathlessness.

Giving details, the hospital sources said the JMM leader complained of breathlessness and currently he is undergoing preliminary tests.

You may like to read

JMM Supremo and Jharkhand former Chief Minister Shibu Soren admitted to Medanta Hospital in Ranchi. (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/DaCb6fouk1 — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2023

“Shibu Soren has been taken to the hospital an hour ago after he complained of breathlessness. A five-member medical board is conducting preliminary tests. He has not been admitted yet but undergoing tests,” said Ajeet Singh, medical superintendent of Medanta Hospital.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.