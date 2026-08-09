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Jharkhand government proposes cancelling 3 exams after talks with students: Sources

The Jharkhand government has proposed to cancel 3 exams after talks with students, say sources.

Written by: Tahir Qureshi Edited by: Tahir Qureshi
Updated: August 9, 2026, 4:40 PM IST
Jharkhand government proposes cancelling 3 exams after talks with students: Sources
Ranchi, Aug 09 (ANI): Union Minister Sanjay Seth and Jharkhand BJP President Aditya Sahu meet JPSC-JSSC aspirants holding an indefinite hunger strike during the protest against the alleged exam paper leak and irregularities at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, in Ranchi on Sunday. (ANI Video Grab)

New Delhi: The Jharkhand government has proposed to cancel 3 exams after talks with students on Sunday over their protest over alleged exam irregularities, say the sources, adding that the three exams are the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) 2023 and 2025, and the 14th preliminary.

Sunday’s meeting was held after talks between the government led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren and student groups over the last two days failed to reach a solution, with Sunday marking the 16th day of the protest.

Read more: Jharkhand Protest: Ink thrown at AISA president Neha Bora, police detain man | WATCH

Student leader Devenedra Nath Mahto has been on an indefinite hunger strike over the issue, raising concerns over his health.

According to the sources, during today’s meeting, the state government expressed its willingness to have financial transactions checked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the exam irregularities case.

The govt said that all exams conducted by the TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd (TDPL), the Lucknow-based private testing agency, will be scrutinised. It (the state government) will approach IIM and XISS and take help from them to carry out reforms in the JPSC and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

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About the Author

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi is a senior sub-editor at India.com, whose primary duties are writing news related to different beats like National. World, Business, and viral. He also breaks stories and then follows t ... Read More

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