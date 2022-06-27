New Delhi: Famous journalist and co-founder of fact-checking website AltNews, Mohammed Zubair was on Monday arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity. Delhi Police has accused him of hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity, under Sections 153 and 295A of Indian Penal Code.Also Read - Delhi's Pragati Maidan Tunnel to be Closed on Sundays | Here's Why Today during the course of investigation of a case registered u/s 153A/295A IPC against Mohammed Zubair, he joined in the investigation and after having sufficient evidence on record, he was arrested. He is being produced before the duty magistrate for seeking further PC remand, news agency ANI reported. Also Read - Delhi Boy, 10, Dies in Skipping Rope Accident While Enacting Stunt From Video Taking to Twitter, AltNews co-founder Pratik Sinha said Mohammed Zubair was called to Delhi for questioning in a different case but arrested in this one. Mandatory notice was not given, he alleged. “No FIR copy is being given to us despite repeated requests,” he tweeted. Also Read - Delhi: Three Arrested For Running Fake International Immigration Racket

Notably, Mohammed Zubair was arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell after a Twitter handle alerted the police about tweets that were detrimental to communal peace and harmony.

Giving details, a senior police official told news agency IANS that it was a separate case lodged against Zubair under sections 153-A and 295 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in which he has been arrested. After the arrest, Mohammed Zubair will be produced before the Patiala House court.

“Our team of The Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police’s special cell has arrested him,” said the official.

The Special Cell will also write to Twitter to preserve his tweets of six months to one year.

It must be noted that Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 153A is invoked in cases linked to “promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence” and 295A is invoked for “deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs”.