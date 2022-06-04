New Delhi: Ahead of a Cabinet reshuffle, all the ministers in the Naveen Patnaik government in Odisha have tendered their resignations on Saturday. The oath-taking ceremony for the new council is likely to take place on Sunday (June 5).Also Read - Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Date, Significance, And Uniqueness of Most Prominent Festival in Puri, Odisha

This comes after Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) landslide victory in the Brajrajnagar assembly by-poll with its candidate Alaka Mohanty winning by a margin of 66,122 votes, pushing the opposition BJP to the third position for the first time since 2019. The BJP's massive victory in the constituency had reportedly triggered the decision for a cabinet reshuffle in Odisha.

In the by-election, held ahead of the 2024 simultaneous general election and state poll, Mohanty secured 93,953 votes to defeat her nearest rival Congress veteran Kishore Patel, who bagged 27,831 votes. BJP candidate Radharani Panda, a former Brajrajnagar MLA, secured 22,630 votes and lost her deposit, according to the Election Commission.

Mohanty won the seat riding the crest of the sympathy wave due to the unitimely death of her husband Brajrajnagar MLA Kishore Mohanty and the popularity of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who is a five term chief minister.

The Brajrajnagar by-poll margin is the highest in all the by-polls held in Odisha since 2019. According to the EC, the BJD candidate secured 61.25 per cent vote, Congress 18.14 per cent and BJP got 14.75 per cent, which is less than one sixth of the votes and lost the deposit.

Brajrajnagar, an industrial town in Jharsuguda district, which used to be a strong bastion of CPI and Congress till 2009 went to BJP in 2014. Radharani Panda had won the elections in 2014 and the ruling BJD grabbed the seat in the last state election held in 2019.

Newly appointed Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Sarat Pattnayak said that the Brajrajnagar election result has given a clear message to the people that Congress is the real opposition and not BJP. “Both the BJD and BJP are two sides of a coin. The people have started realizing that BJP is the shadow opposition.”

Pattnayak said the 2024 general and state poll will be fought between BJD and Congress. Earlier this year, the BJD had captured about 90 per cent of the seats in the recently concluded panchayat and urban polls.