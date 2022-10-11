New Delhi: Chief Justice of India UU Lalit, who is retiring on Nov 8, recommended the name of Justice DY Chandrachud as his successor. Justice Chandrachud will become the 50th Chief Justice of India. Justice D Y Chandrachud is the second most senior judge of the Supreme Court. He will have a term of over two years as the 50th Chief Justice of India till November 10, 2024 – making it one of the longest terms for a CJI in the recent past.Also Read - Maharashtra Political Crisis: SC May Hear Case Tomorrow As Shinde Faction Urges Urgent Hearing

Justice DY Chandrachud will be the second person in the Chandrachud family to be appointed Chief Justice of India. His father, Yeshwant Vishnu Chandrachud – 12 July 1920 – 14 July 2008- was the 16th Chief Justice of India, serving from 22 February 1978 to the day he retired on 11 July 1985. Justice YV Chandrachud was India's longest-serving CJI, with tenure extending over 7 years and 4 months. He was widely hailed as a man with Iron Hands after his well-regarded unwillingness to let anything slip past him.

Justice Lalit had a very short tenure as CJI having assumed office on August 27 this year, upon the retirement of former CJI NV Ramana.