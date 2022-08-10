New Delhi: The Central government on Wednesday appointed justice Uday Umesh Lalit as the 49th Chief Justice of India. He will succeed Chief Justice NV Ramana who last week had recommended his name to the Centre to appoint him as his successor and the next CJI.Also Read - Government Files Application in Supreme Court After FIFA Threat to Withdraw U-17 Women's World Cup

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit's appointment was confirmed after President Droupadi Murmu signed his warrant of appointment.

He will assume charge on August 27 after incumbent N V Ramana demits office the day before.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, judge of the Supreme Court, to be the Chief Justice of India with effect from 27 August, 2022,” a law ministry notification said.

It must be noted that Justice Lalit will have a brief tenure of less than three months. He will turn 65 on November 8 when he demits office.

Interestingly, Justice Lalit is the second CJI to be directly elevated to the apex court bench from the Bar. Prior to him, Justice SM Sikri, who was the 13th CJI in 1971, was the first lawyer to be elevated directly to the Supreme Court bench.