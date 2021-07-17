Lucknow: Kanwar Yatra has been cancelled in Uttar Pradesh, in view of COVID-19, the Uttar Pradesh government announced on Saturday. This comes a day after the Yogi Adityanath-led government initiated talks with the “Kanwar Sanghs” urging them to dismiss the annual yatra this time to prevent another surge of coronavirus cases.Also Read - Rajasthan Lockdown: State Bans Kanwar Yatra, Eid-Ul-Zuha; Issues Guidelines To Contain Covid

This is breaking news, more details to be added. Also Read - Kanwar Yatra Big Update: Uttarakhand to Seal Borders For Kanwariyas from July 24 | Important Details Inside