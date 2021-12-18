Bengaluru: The tally of Omicron variant cases in Karnataka rose to 14 after six new cases of Omicron were confirmed in Karnataka on Saturday. Of the six cases, five were reported from two cluster outbreaks of coronavirus in two educational institutions in the state’s Dakshina Kannada region.Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: BMC Imposes Fresh Restrictions Ahead of Christmas, New Year as State Reports More Omicron Cases | SOPs Here

As per Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar, in the first cluster in an educational institute in Dakshina Kannada, 14 people tested positive for Covid-19, of which four were detected with Omicron variant, while in the second cluster, 19 tested for coronavirus infection and one case was confirmed with Omicron variant. Also Read - Third Wave of Corona Expected to Hit India in February as Omicron Cases Continue to Rise, Warns COVID Panel Chief | Read His Full Statement

Apart from these, a UK returnee also tested positive for the Omicron variant in the state earlier today, talking total tally to 14. There are, however, only 11 active Omicron cases in the state as two patients have been cured and discharged, and one other reportedly fled to Dubai. Also Read - Delhi Govt Converts 4 Private Hospitals Into Dedicated Omicron Centres. Details Here

Notably, India’s first two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 were both reported from Karnataka. The first patient was a 66-year-old foreign national and the second was a 46-year-old Bengaluru doctor who was initially discharged from hospital, but later asked to return when he was detected with Omicron.

On December 10, Karnataka Health Department had released guidelines for the discharge of COVID-19 patients who have recovered after testing positive for the Omicron variant. Under the new guidelines, patients with ‘moderate’ COVID can be discharged 10 days after the onset of symptoms provided certain criteria are met.

The criteria includes:

Being free of any COVID symptom for at least three consecutive days

Oxygen levels of more than 95 per cent without any O2 support for at least four consecutive days

Two negative RT-PCR test reports at 24 hours apart

The guidelines further said that even after discharge, patients are advised to be home quarantine for seven more days, with self-monitoring for symptoms and follow-ups from the district surveillance officer.