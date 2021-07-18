Bengaluru: In yet another relaxation to lockdown norms, the the BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government has allowed institutes of higher education to reopen from next week, i.e, from July 26. However, only those candidates will be allowed to enter who have taken at least one dose of the vaccine against coronavirus. “At a meeting of CM BS Yediyurappa with ministers & govt officials, it has been decided that institutes of higher education will be allowed to reopen from July 26, only vaccinated persons (partially or fully) will be given entry”, news agency ANI reported.Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown Update: Decision on Further Relaxation in COVID-19 Curbs Likely Today | Here's What to expect

Earlier on Friday, the state government had allowed the reopening of medical, dental colleges and allied healthcare academic institutions. "It has been decided to allow reopening of all Medical, Dental, AYUSH and other allied healthcare educational institutions in the state with immediate effect," Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar had tweeted.

Meanwhile, the state government is expecgted to announce further lockdown relaxations from Monday, July 19. If reports are to be believed, a final announcement will be made, after the GoM (group of ministers ) meeting.

Reports have claimed that the state government might lift or reduce the hours of the night curfew. “Some relaxations are on the cards and the issues of lifting the weekend curfew and reducing the hours of night curfew are being discussed. The chief minister will take a final call after the GoM meeting,” CNN-News 18 quoted home minister Basavaraj Bommai as saying.

Besides, the government may allow cinema halls and other activities from July 19 as the COVID-19 situation has gradually been improving. Officials in the chief minister’s office (CMO) had asserted that Yediyurappa responded positively to the request of mall owners who had demanded permission to resume business activities.

In the last 24 hours, the state logged less than 2,000 cases—1,869 to be specific and 42 fatalities, taking the tally and toll to 28.82 lakh and 36,121 respectively. As many as 3,144 patients recovered from the infection, taking the total number of those discharged to 28,16,013, leaving 30,082 active cases in the state, a health department bulletin said.