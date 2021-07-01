Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Thursday made a negative RT-PCR certificate, not older than 72 hours, mandatory for the passengers coming to the state by flight, bus, train, taxi from Kerala. Taking special surveillance measures for people coming from Kerala, the Govt of Karnataka said that rule is applicable for all flights from Kerala to Karnataka. Also Read - Delhi Airport Sees Three Fold Increase in Passenger Traffic Since Mid-May

Airlines should issue boarding passes only to the passengers carrying RT-PCR negative reports not older than 72 hours, the Karnataka government’s order said. In regards to the people coming via trains, the order stated that railway authorities shall be responsible for ensuring that all passengers travelling by trains carry negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours. Also Read - International Flights: Air Bubble Agreement Between India And Qatar Extended For July 2021 Under Vande Bharat Mission

Important Takeaways From The Order Issued By The Karnataka Government:

For all passengers travelling by bus, the bus conductor should ensure that all the passengers possess negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours. Negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours shall be compulsorily produced by the passengers coming to Karnataka by flight, bus, train, taxi, personal transport, etc. This will also be applicable for all the flights originating from Kerala to Karnataka. Airlines shall issue boarding passes only to the passengers carrying RT-PCR negative certificates not older than 72 hours. Railway Authorities shall be responsible for ensuring that all passengers travelling by trains carry negative RT-PCR certificates not older than 72 hours. For all the passengers travelling by bus, the bus conductor shall ensure that they possess RT-PCR negative certificates not older than 72 hours. Deputy Commissioners of the Districts bordering Kerala State, i.e., Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru and Chamarajanagara shall make arrangements to deploy necessary staff at Checkposts to ensure that all the vehicles (driver, passengers, helper/cleaner) entering Karnataka are checked for compliance of the above requirement. It is mandatory for students and public visiting Karnataka daily for education, business and other reasons to undergo RT-PCR test once in 15 days and possess the negative test report.

Permitted exemptions for negative RT-PCR certificate are as follows: