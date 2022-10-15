Shopian: In another targetting killing in Jammu and Kashmir, Terrorists shot dead a civilian at Chowdhary gund in Shopian district on Saturday. The victim, identified as Puran Krishan Bhat was declared brought dead by doctors after he was shifted to Shopian hospital. Terrorists fired upon Bhat while he was on his way to an orchard in Chowdari Gund, Shopian.Also Read - 'Zoom' - Army's Assault Dog Who Helped Kill 2 Terrorists In Kashmir Succumbs To Injuries

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the assailants.

According to primary information, Puran Krishan Bhat has two school going children – a girl who studies in class 7 and a younger boy who is in class 5.

Notably, the attack on the civilian was carried out after the security forces conducted two anti-terror operations in which four terrorists were neutralised.

Another Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead by terrorists at an apple orchard in Shopian district on August 16. His brother was also injured in the firing. The victim was identified as Sunil Kumar. His brother Pintu Kumar was injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, Kashmir pandits in Jammu protested the killing, and demanded justice for the victim. Some also demanded relocation from Jammu and Kashmir amid a spate in civilian killings.